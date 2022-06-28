Serfoji II coronation anniversary celebration to be launched today

--

The accomplishments of Maharaja Serfoji II, the multifaceted royal figure who made Thanjavur a byword for cultural and scientific progress, will be the focus of a year-long celebration of the 225th anniversary of his coronation that is being launched in the city on Wednesday.

Hosted by Sri Jayamala Rani Charitable and Educational Trust (SJRCET), in collaboration with Thanjavur Maharaja Serfoji’s Saraswathi Mahal Library and Raja’s Chathram Administration, the event, to be held at Sangeetha Mahal, will highlight the work of the scion of the Bhosale dynasty who ruled over the dominions of the Maratha principality of Thanjavur, from 1798-1832.

The celebrations will begin with a seminar on Serfoji’s developmental activities presided over by E. Sundaramoorthy, vice chairman, Central Institute of Classical Tamil, Chennai.

Among the delegates who will participate are professor C.G. Deivanaygam, who will speak on Serfoji’s structural and architectural constructions, while S. Narendran will explain the former royal’s medical activities. Amutha Pandian will talk about musicology during Serfoji’s rule. Experts will also look into the history of Saraswathi Mahal Library, religious harmony and minting of coins during the the period of the Thanjavur Maratha reign.