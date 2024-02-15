ADVERTISEMENT

Serankulam Village Panchayat president appears before court in ₹20-crore land grabbing case

February 15, 2024 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - TIRUVARUR:

Supreme Court had asked her to appear before the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Tiruvarur district; the accused has been remanded in judicial custody till Feb. 23

The Hindu Bureau

Amudha, Serankulam Village Panchayat president, appeared before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Balamurugan in Tiruvarur district as directed by the Supreme Court. She was remanded in judicial custody till February 23.

According to sources, the Serankulam Village Panchayat president approached the Apex Court seeking to squash a Madras High Court order directing the Tiruvarur District Collector to disqualify and remove her from the post of the village panchayat president after the CB-CID police investigating a ₹20-crore land grabbing charges levelled against her by Roslin of Karthanathapuram near Mannargudi in 2017 sought her disqualification as she went into hiding.

