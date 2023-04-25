Septic tank cleaning operators oppose hike in use fee

April 25, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The increase in user fee to unload faecal waste in the decanting stations has run into stiff opposition from septic tank cleaning service providers in Tiruchi city.

Tiruchi Corporation passed a resolution at its council meeting a few months ago, revising the user charges to unload the faecal waste in the decanting stations operated by the Corporation at Khajamalai, Vayalur Road, Pookollai, and Srirangam. The revision paved the way for the civic body to collect the user fee based on the quantity of waste dumped rather than a common user fee.

Earlier, the civic body collected ₹30 per trip for all types of vehicles irrespective of the quantity they unload. This has been revised recently to ₹200 per trip up to 6,000 litres and ₹300 per trip above 6,000 litres. The service charges collected by the Corporation trucks were also increased from ₹750 to ₹1,000 for individual houses and from ₹2,000 to ₹3,000 for apartments and commercial establishments.

Against this, the septic tank cleaning service providers staged a demonstration in Khajamalai to withdraw the fee hike.

R. Karuppiah, an operator, said the 10-fold fee hike exponentially increased the financial burden for the operators. Nearly 60 such operators had submitted representations to the civic body to reduce the user fee.

A Corporation official said the fee revision was made in all local bodies across the State based on a Government Order from the Department of Municipal Administration and Water Supply. More than 90% of the operators in Tiruchi city had been registered with the civic body and the increase was a part of regular revision.