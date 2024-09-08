ADVERTISEMENT

September 13 is last date to apply for T.N.’s green entrepreneurship scheme

Published - September 08, 2024 07:40 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihoods Mission (TNSRLM) has launched the “Green Entrepreneurship Scheme” to promote eco-friendly businesses and empower rural entrepreneurs. Eligible applicants include Self-Help Group (SHG) members and entrepreneurs registered with TNSRLM. Businesses must be eco-friendly, have MSME/Udyog Aadhaar recognition, Food Safety Registration, at least three employees, an annual income of ₹4 lakh, and be registered on the GeM portal.

The scheme offers ₹4 lakh in loan assistance, disbursed in three instalments of ₹1.33 lakh, with additional incentives for selected units after green audits. Priority is given to businesses with minimal environmental impact.

Applications must be submitted by September 13 to the Director, TNSRLM, Mahalir Thittam Office. District Collector P. Akash said eligible entrepreneurs should apply promptly to support sustainable and environmentally conscious businesses in rural Tamil Nadu.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US