September 13 is last date to apply for T.N.’s green entrepreneurship scheme

Published - September 08, 2024 07:40 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihoods Mission (TNSRLM) has launched the “Green Entrepreneurship Scheme” to promote eco-friendly businesses and empower rural entrepreneurs. Eligible applicants include Self-Help Group (SHG) members and entrepreneurs registered with TNSRLM. Businesses must be eco-friendly, have MSME/Udyog Aadhaar recognition, Food Safety Registration, at least three employees, an annual income of ₹4 lakh, and be registered on the GeM portal.

The scheme offers ₹4 lakh in loan assistance, disbursed in three instalments of ₹1.33 lakh, with additional incentives for selected units after green audits. Priority is given to businesses with minimal environmental impact.

Applications must be submitted by September 13 to the Director, TNSRLM, Mahalir Thittam Office. District Collector P. Akash said eligible entrepreneurs should apply promptly to support sustainable and environmentally conscious businesses in rural Tamil Nadu.

