Separate lounge for women government employees sought

The Tamil Nadu Government All Department Retired Employees Association has demanded a separate lounge for women employees in government offices.

A resolution to this effect was passed at the 83 rd monthly meeting of the association’s Pattukottai Unit on Saturday, where the association stressed the need for the creation of such a facility in government offices. The association also demanded separate restroom facilities for women and differently-abled employees at all the government offices.

Further, the association demanded hostels for women government employees in each district in Tamil Nadu.

In another resolution, the association sought amendments to the service rules in such a manner that couples who are government staff get posted in the same town/place in order to ensure the smooth running of their family and providing uninterrupted education for their children.

It had also exhorted the government to constitute Internal Complaints Committees as per the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 at all offices of the Tamil Nadu government and also setting up of creches at the government offices.