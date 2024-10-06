Senthilbalaji gets a rousing reception in hometown

Minister for Electricity V. Senthilbalaji was given a rousing reception in his native district of Karur on Sunday.

It was his first visit to his hometown after being inducted into the State Cabinet following his release on bail from the Central Prison in Puzhal in an alleged money laundering case linked to a job racket, which was registered against him by the Enforcement Directorate.

A large number of DMK cadre and the Minister’s supporters received him at the State Highways Guest House. Collector M. Thangavel was among those who called on the Minister.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.