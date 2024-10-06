GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Senthilbalaji gets a rousing reception in hometown

Published - October 06, 2024 08:50 pm IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau
V. Senthilbalaji

V. Senthilbalaji

Minister for Electricity V. Senthilbalaji was given a rousing reception in his native district of Karur on Sunday.

It was his first visit to his hometown after being inducted into the State Cabinet following his release on bail from the Central Prison in Puzhal in an alleged money laundering case linked to a job racket, which was registered against him by the Enforcement Directorate.

A large number of DMK cadre and the Minister’s supporters received him at the State Highways Guest House. Collector M. Thangavel was among those who called on the Minister.

