Tiruchirapalli

Man sentenced under POCSO Act

The Mahila Court here on Monday sentenced a 32-year-old man to undergo imprisonment for sexually assaulting a mentally ill minor girl in October 2018. The offence was committed near Aranthangi and a case booked against the accused Karuppaiah alias Thangaraj.

Prosecution sources said the court sentenced Karuppaiah to undergo 10 year imprisonment each under sections 5 (l) and 5 (k) of the POCSO Act. The sentences would run concurrently. The court slapped a total fine amount of ₹10,000 on Karuppaiah and ordered the government to pay compensation of ₹2 lakh to the victim.

