Sensory park for special children opened at Pudukottai GH

Minister S. Regupathy and Collector Kavitha Ramu at the inauguration of the drinking water faclility at Government Medical College Hospital in Pudukottai on Thursday.

A sensory integration and therapeutic park for children with disabilities and a whole body screening centre have been established at the Government Medical College Hospital in Pudukottai on Thursday.

The therapeutic park, which was set up at ₹14 lakh, has facilities which are designed to treat sensory processing disorders in children, including ‘8’ and other shaped pavements, playing equipment like swings and slides, and soundboards for perceptual sounding among others.

Children with conditions including congenital disorders, vision impairment, hearing impairment, neuromotor impairment, mental illness, malnutrition and genetic disorders will be tested and treated as needed at the outset.

According to the press release, the whole body screening centre has x-ray, and scan equipment and blood tests including cholesterol, creatinine, and blood sugar testing can be done at the centre.

Purified drinking water and hot water supply facility for patients and visitors, a station for 108 ambulances, and an iron barrier have all been installed to keep animals out of the hospital premises.

Minister for Law and Prevention of Corruption S. Regupathi, Collector Kavitha Ramu, Hospital Dean M. Poovathi, and other officials took part in the event.