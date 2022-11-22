  1. EPaper
Sensitisation meeting for food business operators

November 22, 2022 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

 Officials of the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department held a sensitisation meeting with food business operators belonging to Manachanallur Traders Association at Manachanallur near Tiruchi on key factors, including the ways to identify adulterated food products.

Presided over by the Designated Officer, Food Safety and Drug Administration Department, Tiruchi S. Ramesh Babu, the meeting held on Sunday witnessed participation of a little over 100 food business operators. 

Mr. Ramesh Babu explained to the food business operators the need to procure quality food products with their cover clearly specifying the manufacture and expiry dates.

The hazards posed by plastic bags to the environment and the alternative methods which could be put to use by the traders were explained to the participants. The harmful effects of artificial pigment and the need to avoid reused oil were also highlighted to the traders on the occasion. 

A training session was organised as part of the meeting for the participants during which the Food Safety officials underscored the need to maintain personal hygiene at the respective outlets, preventing rodent problems at the stores, ensuring proper lighting at the shops, the requirements under the Food Safety Act and obtaining licence / registration to run the outlets, an official release said.

