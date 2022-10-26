Sense of restraint among fishers in Vedaranyam palpable after shooting incident 

The Hindu Bureau MAYILADUTHURAI
October 26, 2022 21:29 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

It is business as usual for fishermen in Nagapattinam-Mayiladuthurai belt in the wake of the recent shooting incident in mid-sea by Indian Navy, though the incident has caused a sense of restraint in getting deep into the sea among the fishers of Vedaranyam and nearby hamlets in Nagapattinam district from where the IMBL is closer, according to officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fishermen representatives in Vanagiri in Mayiladuthurai district from where one among them (Veeravel) was shot and injured by the Indian Navy at the Palk Bay while fishing in a vessel are understood to have acknowledged that the boat should have stopped as instructed by the Navy.

However, the subsequent manhandling of the fishermen by the Indian Navy, going by the account of the crew, has not gone down well among the fishing community, an official said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

For their part, the Fisheries Department continues to carry out periodic orientations to the fishermen not to get close to the IMBL, and to necessarily respond to the warnings of the Indian Coast Guard and the Navy, the official said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app