Senkarumbu cultivators dejected with procurement price

January 03, 2024 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Farmers who had raised senkarumbu have expressed their displeasure over the government’s failure to hike the procurement price for canes to be procured for disbursement as part of the Pongal gift hamper scheme for the year 2024.

In a memorandum e-mailed to Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Protection Association Secretary Sundara Vimalanathan pointed out that it was disheartening to note that the procurement price per cane has been retained at ₹33 per cane that was given last year though it was well known to the officials that the input costs for raising the sugarcane had increased by around 25 per cent over the cultivation cost incurred by the sugarcane cultivators last year.

Seeking the upward revision of sugarcane cost to ₹40 per cane, he also sought the enhancement of the cash dole of ₹1,000 under the gift hamper scheme to ₹2000 considering the hardships faced by the citizens because of the natural disasters.

