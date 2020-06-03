Tiruchirapalli

Seniority in waiting list will not be disturbed: Tangedco

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) on Wednesday clarified that seniority in the waiting list for free farm power supply will not be disturbed if the wait-listed farmers decided to avail the benefits of solar powered irrigation pumps (SPIP) scheme.

Disclosing this in a press release issued through the Thanjavur District Collectorate, Tangedco said the Union and State governments would extend 70% of the total cost of installation of solar-powered 5 HP or 7.5 HP or 10 HP capacity pumps in their agricultural fields for irrigation purposes, as a subsidy to applicants.

The applicants had to chip in with 30% of the project cost and give a declaration that drip irrigation system would be installed in their fields.

However, the applicants for SPIP scheme would not lose their seniority in the wait-list for free farm power supply scheme. They had to issue a consent letter to Tangedco to link their SPIP with the grid on receiving the free farm power supply allotment letter, the release added.

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, which sanctioned 468 SPIP connections for Thanjavur district under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evem Utthan Mahabhiyan (PMKUSUM) scheme, had allocated 405 SPIP connections for the Tiruvarur district under PMKUSUM scheme for 2020-21 financial year.

