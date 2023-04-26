ADVERTISEMENT

Senior WRD official holds review meet

April 26, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - TIRUCHI:

The Hindu Bureau

Additional Chief Secretary, Water Resources Department, Sandeep Saxena on Wednesday held a review meeting in Tiruchi on desilting of water bodies. Collector M. Pradeep Kumar and senior officials of the department in Tiruchi participated.

Mr Saxena reviewed the desilting and maintenance of water bodies such as tanks, inlets and outlet channels in 2022-23. He also discussed the work to be taken up during the current year. Since the chances of opening of Mettur dam for irrigation were bright in June similar to last year due to good storage, Mr. Saxena asked the officials to chalk out a clear plan to carry out desilting works as early as possible.

He also held video conferencing with Karur Collector T. Prabhu Shankar and the Collectors of Salem and Namakkal.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US