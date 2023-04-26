Senior WRD official holds review meet

April 26, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - TIRUCHI:

Additional Chief Secretary, Water Resources Department, Sandeep Saxena on Wednesday held a review meeting in Tiruchi on desilting of water bodies. Collector M. Pradeep Kumar and senior officials of the department in Tiruchi participated.

Mr Saxena reviewed the desilting and maintenance of water bodies such as tanks, inlets and outlet channels in 2022-23. He also discussed the work to be taken up during the current year. Since the chances of opening of Mettur dam for irrigation were bright in June similar to last year due to good storage, Mr. Saxena asked the officials to chalk out a clear plan to carry out desilting works as early as possible.

He also held video conferencing with Karur Collector T. Prabhu Shankar and the Collectors of Salem and Namakkal.