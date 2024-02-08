Senior official inspects water flow in the Cauvery

February 08, 2024 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - TIRUCHI

With the State government ordering the release of water from the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur to save standing crops in delta districts, Additional Chief Secretary, Water Resources Department, Sandeep Saxena, on Thursday inspected the flow of water in the Cauvery in Karur, Tiruchi, and other delta region downstream.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin recently ordered the release of 2 tmc ft. of water from the Mettur dam to meet the requirements of the standing paddy crop in the delta region. He had ordered the release after official teams had found that samba paddy on nearly 23,000 acres was facing water shortage in delta districts.

Following this, the department had been releasing about 5,600 cusecs of water from the Mettur reservoir over the past few days. The realisation at Mukkombu was 5,100 cusecs on Thursday. Of this, 5,054 cusecs of water was released into the Vennar at Kallanai.

ADVERTISEMENT

After inspecting the water release at Mettur, Mr. Saxena, accompanied by senior officials, including M. Subramanian, Chief Engineer, Tiruchi Region, inspected the water flow downstream and the irrigation structures, including the Mayanur and Mukkombu barrages and Kallanai.

Sivakumar, Superintending Engineer, R. Tamilselvan, Executive Engineer, and P. Muruganandam, Assistant Executive Engineer, River Conservation Division of the department, accompanied him at Mukkombu.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT