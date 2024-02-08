GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Senior official inspects water flow in the Cauvery

February 08, 2024 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Additional Chief Secretary, Water Resources Department, Sandeep Saxena, inspecting the Mayanur barrage in Karur district on Thursday.

Additional Chief Secretary, Water Resources Department, Sandeep Saxena, inspecting the Mayanur barrage in Karur district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

With the State government ordering the release of water from the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur to save standing crops in delta districts, Additional Chief Secretary, Water Resources Department, Sandeep Saxena, on Thursday inspected the flow of water in the Cauvery in Karur, Tiruchi, and other delta region downstream.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin recently ordered the release of 2 tmc ft. of water from the Mettur dam to meet the requirements of the standing paddy crop in the delta region. He had ordered the release after official teams had found that samba paddy on nearly 23,000 acres was facing water shortage in delta districts.

Following this, the department had been releasing about 5,600 cusecs of water from the Mettur reservoir over the past few days. The realisation at Mukkombu was 5,100 cusecs on Thursday. Of this, 5,054 cusecs of water was released into the Vennar at Kallanai.

After inspecting the water release at Mettur, Mr. Saxena, accompanied by senior officials, including M. Subramanian, Chief Engineer, Tiruchi Region, inspected the water flow downstream and the irrigation structures, including the Mayanur and Mukkombu barrages and Kallanai.

Sivakumar, Superintending Engineer, R. Tamilselvan, Executive Engineer, and P. Muruganandam, Assistant Executive Engineer, River Conservation Division of the department, accompanied him at Mukkombu.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / water / agriculture

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.