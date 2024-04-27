Senior health official visits Sangamviduthi

April 27, 2024 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Aranthangi Depuy Director of Health Namasivayam inspected Sangamviduthi village where cow dung was allegedly mixed in the drinking water overhead tank a few days ago.

The incident was reported on April 25. The water from the tank, with a capacity of 10,000 litres, is supplied to around 35 houses of Dalit residents and 10 from Caste Hindu community besides an anganwadi. The police sent samples of the water from the tank along with the samples of the substance suspected to be cow dung to the Forensic Lab in Tiruchi for testing.

Medical camp

Mr. Navasivayam told The Hindu that 67 persons attended the medical camp that was conducted on Friday and Saturday. No cases of diarrhea or vomiting, which are the usual symptoms of water contamination, were reported. The drinking water is being supplied through lorries by the Rural Administration Department is chlorinated before public consumption, he added.

Meanwhile, Block Development Officer P. Periyasamy has issued memos to the panchayat secretary and OHT operators as the water tank has not been cleaned for more than a month.

The police have deployed 10 personnel in the village since April 25. A senior police officer said: “As many outfits hearing different narratives about the incident come here, we have deployed 10 police persons as a safety measure. We have received a complaint from the village panchayat vice-president Shanthi Karthikeyan to take action against the culprits. We are waiting for the forensic department report.”