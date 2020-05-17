Senior CPI(M) leader K. Varadarajan no more

Chennai

17 May 2020 03:45 IST

Senior CPI(M) leader and former member of the party’s Polit Bureau K. Varadarajan died in Karur on Saturday. He was 73 and is survived by his son and a daughter.

“He was not keeping well for sometime and died at the house of his son in Karur,” said CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan.

Born in Srirangam, Varadarajan worked in the Public Works Department (PWD) before joining the CPI(M) as a full-time member. He had represented the Polit Bureau two times.

Varadarajan was closely associated with the farmers association of the party and functioned as its State general secretary. Later he became the all India general secretary of the organisation. “During emergency, the government sought to attach his house in Srirangam and even made public announcement about its decision. But his family stood firmly behind the party,” Mr Balakrishnan recalled.

He had penned a book Thathuva Dharisanam and a lot of publication on farmers movement and issues. His brother K. Lakshmanan is an ace translator and another brother K. Anantharajan worked as the general manager of the party organ Theekathir in Tiruchi.

Mr, Balakrishnan said K. Varadarajan’s last rites would be held in Srirangam. “Party flags will fly at half mast for three days as a mark of respect,” he said.