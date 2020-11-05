Senior citizen undergoes coronary IVL treatment

A 61-year-old patient, Aandappan, has successfully undergone coronary intravascular lithotripsy (CIVL) treatment at a private hospital here recently to get the blocks in the coronary blood vessels cleared.

The CIVL treatment for clearing the blocks in coronary blood vessels has recently emerged as an alternative way to disrupt calcified lesions on the coronary blood vessels and is based on the lithotripsy concept used to treat kidney and ureteral stones.

The IVL (Shockwave Medical) transforms electrical energy into mechanical energy during low-pressure balloon inflation and it does not rely on direct vascular tissue injury for plaque modification but on sonic waves, which travel from the balloon-based catheter to the surrounding tissue with the intention of safely and selectively breaking both superficial and deep calcium deposits with minimal soft tissue impairment, while improving vessel compliance. In contrast to debulking techniques, the calcium fragments resulting from the IVL therapy remain in situ, reducing the likelihood of distal embolisation.

This innovative technology meant for removing calcified plaque clogging coronary arteries was successfully performed on Aandappan at the Thanjai Meenakshi Hospital here recently.

Commenting about the procedure, cardiologists B. Kesavamoorthy, A. Srinivasan, and P. Sabari Krishnan, said that coronary artery calcification is the condition of calcium build-up within the walls of the arteries that supply blood to the heart. It increases with age. Calcification is associated with a higher risk for stroke and other adverse cardiovascular events, they added.

The conventional method to remove calcium deposits is known as rotational atherectomy where a revolving instrument is used to break up calcified plaque in arteries and restore blood flow to the heart. While excessive heat is produced during the procedure, the IVL ensures a minimally invasive procedure and no excessive generation of heat. For patients who require coronary revascularisation, IVL can be performed with high procedural success and minimal complications, they claimed.