Senior citizen pedals to Collectorate seeking relief

06 July 2020 18:15 IST

S. Natesan (73) of Yenanallur hamlet near Kumbakonam, pedalled his way to the District Collectorate on Monday seeking disabled persons identity card and COVID-19 relief given by the government for persons with disability.

Natesan, who has deformity in his leg, left his home at North Street, Yenanallur, by 3 a.m. on Monday. Riding his bi-cycle, he reached the Collectorate by around 11 a.m. He submitted a petition at the Differently Abled Persons Welfare Department (DAPWD) at the Collectorate seeking the disability identity card so that he could receive the assistance announced by the State government.

Natesan told reporters that he had decided to approach the DAPWD officials at the headquarters since his application for issuance of the ID card submitted at the Kumbakonam Taluk Office two years ago had failed to evoke any response.

However, officials at the district headquarters asked him to procure a medical certificate from an orthopedician and submit the application at the Taluk office, Kumbakonam.