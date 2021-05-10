Tiruchirapalli

Senior citizen motivates neighbours

The Thanjavur Corporation officials have called upon the people to get themselves tested for COVID-19 infection, by emulating a senior citizen at Kizhavasal area in the town.

The senior citizen, Mohammed Abhukasir volunteered for the test at his locality in Adakara Street in Kizhavasal, which was made a containment zone recently after more than three persons residing there had tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection.

The civic authorities had arranged for a special camp for testing the residents at a temple. Mr. Mohammed Abhukasir had, by subjecting himself to the test, served as a source of motivation for others in the neighbourhood to follow suit, the officials said.

People must shed the fear of undergoing isolation at COVID-19 Care Centres, they emphasised.

