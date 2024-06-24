Senior citizen dies, five others injured as wooden poles of temple car under decoration falls

A 70-year-old man died and five persons were injured after wooden poles of a temple car fell on them when it was being decorated for the car festival at the Sri Muthumariamman temple at Mathur Ramasamypuram village in Aranthangi police station limits in the district on Monday.

The incident occurred at around 12.30 p.m. when the temple car was decorated for the car festival that was to be held later in the evening. Police said wooden poles were tied to place the ‘kalasam’ atop the temple car. During the decoration work, the temple car was moved when it suddenly tilted as a result of which the wooden poles dislodged and fell on S. Mahalingam, 70, of Mathur Ramasamypuram village and five others who were standing nearby.

Mahalingam, who suffered head injuries, was rushed to the Government Hospital at Peravurani in neighbouring Thanjavur district. He was declared dead at the hospital.

Five others V. Vijayakumar, 34, M. Gopu, 40, D. Arumugam, 40, M. Ganesan, 40, and R. Azhagar, 55, were injured in the incident. The Aranthangi police are investigating.