Senior citizen arrested at Tiruchi airport for possessing ganja

A 68-year-old man was arrested by the airport police on Saturday on charge of possession of five grams of ganja in his bag when he came to board a flight to Hyderabad from the Tiruchi international airport.

The police gave the name of the accused as T. Sathiya Narayanakumar of Secunderabad in Telangana. The police said Sathiya Narayanakumar along with his family came to the airport from Kumbakonam on Saturday morning to board an Indigo flight to Hyderabad.

Five grams of ganja was found in his bag while checking the luggage. He was detained for inquiry and was handed over to the airport police. Acting on a complaint from the airline’s senior executive security officer, a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was booked against him, said the police sources and added that the ganja was seized.