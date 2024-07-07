GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Senior citizen arrested at Tiruchi airport for possessing ganja

Published - July 07, 2024 08:41 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A 68-year-old man was arrested by the airport police on Saturday on charge of possession of five grams of ganja in his bag when he came to board a flight to Hyderabad from the Tiruchi international airport. 

The police gave the name of the accused as T. Sathiya Narayanakumar of Secunderabad in Telangana. The police said Sathiya Narayanakumar along with his family came to the airport from Kumbakonam on Saturday morning to board an Indigo flight to Hyderabad.

Five grams of ganja was found in his bag while checking the luggage. He was detained for inquiry and was handed over to the airport police. Acting on a complaint from the airline’s senior executive security officer, a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was booked against him, said the police sources and added that the ganja was seized. 

Related Topics

Tiruchi / narcotics & drug trafficking

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.