Senior cardiologist moots CPR training for all

January 11, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Cardiac Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) technique used to revive a heart in the event of cardiac arrest was demonstrated during the international conference on ‘Intelligent Solutions for Emergency Response and Disaster Management’ (ISERDM-2023) at the National Institute of Technology-Tiruchi (NIT-T) on Wednesday.

The demonstration was conducted by Senthilkumar Nallusamy, Chief Cardiologist, Rana Hospital as part of ISERDM-2023, jointly organized by NIT-T and Centre for Development of Advanced Computing, Trivandrum (C-DAC).

A mannequin was used for the demo, on which Dr. Nallusamy exerted pressure on the chest. The participants received hands-on training in CPR. The idea was to extend the knowledge at the community level.

CPR is a lifesaving technique that’s useful in many emergencies, such as a heart attack or drowning, in which someone’s breathing or heartbeat has stopped. One should at least try to administer CPR than do nothing at all as the revival of a life hinges on it, Dr. Nallusamy said.

He emphasised that every individual should be trained in the CPR technique, explaining that cardiac complications could happen to anyone all of a sudden.

