Sengipatti residents want govt. to upgrade TB hospital before setting up an industrial estate

Residents of Sengipatti have exhorted the State government to take steps for better utilisation of infrastructure available at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Tuberculosis Sanatorium hospital before setting up a second industrial park in the region.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pointing out the importance of the Sengipatti hospital set up for treating tuberculosis and other pulmonary diseases weaned as tuberculosis treatment was made available at important government hospitals in the Delta region, the residents demanded that the infrastructure facilities that exist at the 206-acre Sengipatti Tuberculosis Hospital could be utilised for setting up a full-fledged hospital for the benefit of those residing in and around Sengipatti. At present, they depend on the nearby Thanjavur Medical College hospital for advanced treatment to various ailments, sources added.

Stating that they were not against the government’s move to create an industrial estate through the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu, a second industrial estate in the Sengipatti region where already an industrial estate promoted through the Small Industries Development Corporation exists, they pleaded that their pressing demand for upgrading the existing tuberculosis hospital to provide advanced pulmonary disease treatment and extending of general medicine treatment be fulfilled first.

A public meeting was organised by the MGMTS Hospital Protection Committee along with like-minded apolitical and political organisations in Thanjavur district on Tuesday to highlight the need to upgrade the existing tuberculosis hospital and add necessary facilities for treating common diseases suffered by the people in Sengipatti region.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.