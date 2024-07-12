ADVERTISEMENT

Sengipatti residents want govt. to upgrade TB hospital before setting up an industrial estate

Published - July 12, 2024 06:52 pm IST - THANJAVUR

Residents say they have to go to the Thanjavur Medical College hospital for advanced treatment and they want the govt. to provide advanced pulmonary disease treatment at TB hospital

The Hindu Bureau

Residents of Sengipatti have exhorted the State government to take steps for better utilisation of infrastructure available at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Tuberculosis Sanatorium hospital before setting up a second industrial park in the region.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pointing out the importance of the Sengipatti hospital set up for treating tuberculosis and other pulmonary diseases weaned as tuberculosis treatment was made available at important government hospitals in the Delta region, the residents demanded that the infrastructure facilities that exist at the 206-acre Sengipatti Tuberculosis Hospital could be utilised for setting up a full-fledged hospital for the benefit of those residing in and around Sengipatti. At present, they depend on the nearby Thanjavur Medical College hospital for advanced treatment to various ailments, sources added.

Stating that they were not against the government’s move to create an industrial estate through the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu, a second industrial estate in the Sengipatti region where already an industrial estate promoted through the Small Industries Development Corporation exists, they pleaded that their pressing demand for upgrading the existing tuberculosis hospital to provide advanced pulmonary disease treatment and extending of general medicine treatment be fulfilled first.

A public meeting was organised by the MGMTS Hospital Protection Committee along with like-minded apolitical and political organisations in Thanjavur district on Tuesday to highlight the need to upgrade the existing tuberculosis hospital and add necessary facilities for treating common diseases suffered by the people in Sengipatti region.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US