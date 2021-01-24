Send photo of any traffic related issues on WhatsApp, say City Police

Factoring in the increasing incidences of road rule violations by motorists, the Tiruchi City Police have appealed to the general public to join hands with them in enforcing traffic rules for safer ride. The City Police have asked the public to take a photo or video clip of traffic-related issues and violations and post them in the dedicated WhatsApp number 96262-73399 maintained by it for speedier action. The City Police also posted their latest initiative on the official Facebook account appealing to the public to send photos of traffic hold ups, congestion, violations and any other problems obstructing smooth flow of traffic.
The Social Media Cell of the Tiruchi City Police would immediately forward the photo or the video clip sent by public regarding traffic-related issues and violations happening within the city limits to the jurisdictional traffic police officer concerned for speedier action, says Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan, adding that the law-enforcers would book a case and initiate action against the violations. The move has been taken to involve the public in enforcing traffic rules, says Mr. Loganathan.
He said the City Police have identified 18 accident hot-spots within its jurisdiction and remedial measures required for each one of them were being discussed with the stakeholders such as State Highways and National Highways Authority of India.
