Send petitions through e-mail or Whatsapp, Collector tells public

26 June 2020 18:35 IST

‘Send petitions through e-mail or Whatsapp’

The Pudukottai district administration has asked the general public to send their petitions containing grievances either through Whatsapp or e-mail instead of submitting them in person at the Collectorate. With the weekly public grievances redressal meeting not being convened at the Collectorate as a precautionary measure to check the spread of COVID-19, general public could send their petitions containing grievances in the Whatsapp number 944500-8146 or send them through e-mail in the address yseccoll.tnpdk@nic.in

Petitions containing grievances relating to COVID-19 could be sent in the email address pag.pdkt@gmail.com or in the Whatsapp number 9445008146, said Collector P. Uma Maheswari in an official release here.