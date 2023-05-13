ADVERTISEMENT

Seminar on industrial safety held

May 13, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The importance of ensuring safety in work places and adoption of the latest technologies in factories to ensure workers safety were discussed at a seminar on ‘Advanced technologies in industrial safety,’ organised jointly by the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health and the Tamil Nadu Chapter of the National Safety Council, here on Saturday.

Inaugurating the seminar, M.V.Senthilkumar, Director of Industrial Safety and Health, emphasised the importance of safety in work places and the advanced technologies to be adopted in factories.

S.S.Rajmohan, Managing Director, Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Kumbakonam Division, spoke on the responsibilities of managements in promoting the safety culture in the industry and outside. R.Rajmohan, Secretary, National Safety Council, Tamil Nadu Chapter, enlightened the gathering on advanced technologies in industrial safety.

S.Malathi, Joint Director of Industrial Safety and Health, Tiruchi, and R.Siddharthan, Additional Director of Industrial Safety and Health, Tiruchi, spoke.

Experts from various agencies elaborated on aspects such as application of Artificial Intelligence in industrial safety; risk mitigation and safety enhancement using drones; best safety practices; lifestyle modifications for healthy life, and prevention of spread of tuberculosis in factories.

Around 450 participants from various factories from near 15 districts participated in the seminar, according to an official press release.

