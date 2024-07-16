ADVERTISEMENT

Seminar on entrepreneurship and government schemes on July 29

Published - July 16, 2024 05:41 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Women Entrepreneurs Association of Tamil Nadu (WEAT) and Women’s Studies Centre and Department of Economics of Holy Cross College will organise a seminar on “Entrepreneurial opportunities and government supportive schemes” on the college campus in the city on July 29 and 30.

Prospective entrepreneurs will be given an overview on government schemes, project preparation for self-employment schemes, and the opportunities in various sectors, including home-based entrepreneurship, an exhibition-cum-sale of products of women’s self-help groups, and entrepreneurs will be organised as part of the event. The seminar is open for all. Those who wish to attend can register their names with M. Mallika Secretary, WEAT (999443117) or the WEAT office (9488785806), TIDTISSIA premises, Ariyamangalam Industrial Estate, Tiruchi.

