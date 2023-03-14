Seminar on Arabu-Tamil highlights State’s multicultural ethos

March 14, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tamil Nadu Minister for Minorities’ Welfare Gingee K.S. Masthan on Tuesday lauded the political and cultural space available for Muslims to grow in the State’s public sphere and urged more women from the community to take up higher education in order to shape a brighter future.

Speaking at a seminar on ‘Arabu-Tamil’ literature at Jamal Mohamed College (JMC), Mr. Masthan said the hosting of such events showed the secular values espoused by the government and promoted research on the multicultural heritage of Tamil Nadu.

Arabu-Tamil is a language that evolved to facilitate communication between Arab settlers and Tamil Muslims in southern India and Sri Lanka, and was in active use from 8th century up to 19th century. The written language uses a modified Arabic alphabet to express ideas in Tamil, and is considered to have spurred a literacy drive among Muslims in pre-Independence India.

The Minister later released a compilation of academic papers on Arabu-Tamil in the presence of S. Ismail Mohideen, principal, A.K. Khaja Nazeemudeen, secretary and correspondent, and other senior officials.

In his address, J. Raja Mohamed, historian and director, Center For Islamic Tamil Cultural Studies, JMC, said, “Arabu-Tamil has played a significant role in the socio-economic development of the Muslim community. Women were educated in Arabu-Tamil rather than Western languages, as it was considered to be useful for both personal and official correspondence. Educational institutions that teach Arabic and Oriental languages in their curriculum should add Arabu-Tamil.”

Tirunelveli-based Manonmaniam Sundaranar University and Sadakathullah Appa College, New College (Chennai), and Waavoo Wajeeha Women’s College of Arts and Science (Kayalpatnam) were co-organisers of the day-long seminar.

Scholars presented papers exploring the growth and decline of the language, and also suggested ways in which Arabu-Tamil could be brought back for a new generation of learners.