Semi-ring road in Tiruchi remains unfinished as work yet to begin on Panchapur-Thindukarai section

December 11, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The bypass road, envisaged over 15 years ago as a semi-ring road connecting almost all major national highways around Tiruchi city, still remains incomplete as construction of a road between Panjapur on Tiruchi-Madurai National Highway and Thindukurai on Tiruchi-Karur National Highway is yet to take off.

Despite completion of the bypass road between Thuvakudi and Panjapur recently, the semi-ring road that was planned around the city over 15 years ago remains incomplete as construction of the bypass section between Panjapur and Thindukarai connecting the Tiruchi-Madurai and Tiruchi-Karur national highways still remains grounded.

The bypass road is to run from Thuvakudi to Thindukarai via Mathur and Panjapur and make for a semi-ring road connecting Tiruchi-Thanjavur, Tiruchi-Karaikudi, Tiruchi-Madurai, Tiruchi-Dindigul and Tiruchi-Karur national highways.

Construction of the bypass section between Thuvakudi and Panjapur, taken up by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) as part of the widening and development of Tiruchi-Karaikudi NH, was completed recently after several time overruns. But there is still no sign of the work on the other section, between Panjapur and Thindukarai, taking off.

The Panjapur-Thindukarai road, which was taken up as part of the development of Tiruchi-Karur NH, ran into controversy over its alignment right from the earlier stages in 2006-07. Work on the stretch ran aground after farmers raised objections to the road being laid across irrigation tanks. The work was halted midway in 2010 after the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, while hearing a petition from farmers’ organisations, struck down the NHAI plan to build the road across Kothamangalam, Kallikudi and Punganur irrigation tanks in Tiruchi district. The court ordered that the bypass road be laid without affecting irrigation sources.

Subsequently, a revised alignment was finalised and about 33 hectares of lands in four villages were identified for acquisition for the new road alignment. NHAI officials have been maintaining that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been prepared and the land acquisition process is almost complete. But the project is yet to reach the tender stage. In recent months, NHAI officials have said the DPR is being vetted by experts from National Institute of Technology, Tiruchi.

Expressing concern over the inordinate delay in execution of the project, P. Ayyarappan, president, Road Users Welfare Association, said there was still no clarity on the project, which was conceived over 15 years ago. “It is strange that nobody is talking about the project these days. The Member of Parliament should take up the matter. If completed, the semi ring road will help ease traffic congestion between Tiruchi and Jeeyapuram on Tiruchi-Karur highway where accidents have become frequent in recent years.”

When contacted, an official in NHAI said that a suggestion to make the stretch a four-lane road was being examined now and the DPR and estimates would be finalised soon.

