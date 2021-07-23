‘Self-confidence, hard work and discipline are success mantras’

Ace cricketer interacts with students of Tiruchi school

Self-confidence, hard work and discipline were the mantras for success, cricketer T. Natarajan said while interacting with school students on Friday. “While there will be many trials and tribulations, imbibing noble values will help in acting as a support system,” he told students of Sri Jayendra Matriculation Higher Secondary School.

The interaction was part of a ‘Meet and Talk’ series organised by the school for the benefit of students. Such interactions with eminent personalities would help keep the children motivated at trying times such as these, teachers said.

Students had submitted questions to their teachers, who read them out for Mr. Natarajan to answer. Some children had the privilege of posing questions directly. Looked upon as a rising star of the Indian cricket team, Mr. Natarajan who hails from a village in Salem district learnt his basics playing tennis ball cricket like most young boys in the country.

“Anyone can succeed if they have a mindset to learn and utilise the opportunity they are given,” he said. Mr. Nararajan stressed the importance of teachers in guiding pupils. A. Jayaprakash, a division-level player identified his talent and pushed him to where he is today. “If not for JP sir, I would not be where I am. If someone sees talent in you and provides encouragement, you must work twice as hard to succeed,” he said.