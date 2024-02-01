ADVERTISEMENT

Seizure of country bombs in abandoned bag, Perambalur police launch probe

February 01, 2024 04:15 pm | Updated 04:15 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Perambalur police have launched an investigation following the seizure of some country bombs which were found in a travel bag that was found abandoned near the Sri Lankan Tamils Rehabilitation camp in Perambalur town on Wednesday. A total number of 16 country bombs were found inside the bag which was noticed by one of the camp residents who alerted the local police. The explosive substances were seized. The Perambalur police registered a case under the Explosive Substances Act and has launched a probe, said police sources.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US