Seizure of country bombs in abandoned bag, Perambalur police launch probe

February 01, 2024 04:15 pm | Updated 04:15 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Perambalur police have launched an investigation following the seizure of some country bombs which were found in a travel bag that was found abandoned near the Sri Lankan Tamils Rehabilitation camp in Perambalur town on Wednesday. A total number of 16 country bombs were found inside the bag which was noticed by one of the camp residents who alerted the local police. The explosive substances were seized. The Perambalur police registered a case under the Explosive Substances Act and has launched a probe, said police sources.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.