610 tonnes of tobacco products seized

TIRUCHI

The police seized over 610 tonnes of banned tobacco products and arrested 40 persons in the last one week on the charge of selling them.

Thirty-six cases were booked against those found selling the products. A couple of vehicles used for transport of the products were seized, City Police Commissioner G.Karthikeyan said.

Acting on information that banned tobacco products were being transported from a lorry parcel shed on East Boulevard Road, a team of police and Food Safety officials intercepted an autorickshaw near the Vazhakkai Mandi and the vehicle was found transporting about 10 boxes of gutkha. The driver of the auto was arrested. Further investigations led to the seized of another nine boxes of such products from a couple of lorry and parcel service establishments around Gandhi Market. The total seizure of 547 kg of banned tobacco products was worth ₹ 5.50 lakhs. Three persons were arrested by the Fort Police and remanded in judicial custody. In another operation, about 48 kg of the pan masala and gutkha products valued at around ₹ 50,000 were seized from a shop at Nadukallukara Street. The owner of the shop was arrested and remanded. Mr.Karthikeyan said that the drive would continue.