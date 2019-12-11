Seesawing prices leave delta traders floored

A day after imported onions arrived at the vegetable market here, the retail prices of the vegetable took a downturn on Wednesday in the district.

About two tonnes of imported onions reached Kamaraj Market in Thanjavur on Tuesday and they were reportedly sold to eateries by traders, who said the beetroot-coloured onion would not go down well with general customers. The onions were sold to eateries at ₹100 to ₹110 per kg. However, the same evening, the imported onion procured by some traders from Tiruchi was sold on the roadside for ₹70 per kg.

On Wednesday morning, the general public who used to purchase vegetables from the markets, were in for a pleasant surprise when they found that the price of Indian onion varieties had reduced.

In Kamaraj Market area, the price of Bellary onions and shallots ranged between ₹60 and ₹100 per kg depending on the quality and size.

Meanwhile, the sudden drop in the price of Bellary onions put the handful of retail vegetable vendors in a fix as their customers expected them to sell the onions at Wednesday’s price. Though they had procured the variety from wholesale dealers at a price of ₹140-₹150 per kg, they had to sell it at reduced prices.

In Kumbakonam, the retail price of Bellary onion plummeted even before the arrival of the imported onions to the local market.

The per kg price of the variety, irrespective of size and quality, dropped to ₹70-₹110 price range, while the ‘best quality and normal sized Bellary’ onions were sold at ₹100-₹110 per kg. The price of next quality onions were ranged between ₹70-₹95 per kg, sources said.

In Tiruvarur, the onion prices came down a little as a section of retailers offered the imported onions at a price range of ₹90-₹100 per kig. The wholesale price fell down by ₹20-₹30 a kg, sources said.