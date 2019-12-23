Seeraga samba ryots in Uppilliyapuram upbeat about facilities

Construction of a godown and a seed processing centre at Thuraiyur by the Department of Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business has infused hope in the minds of progressive farmers in Uppilliyapuram belt for aggressive marketing seeraga samba variety of paddy that the place is famous for.

Although this aromatic variety of rice that resembles cumin seeds fetches a fancy price owing to utilisation for making biriyani by chains of restaurants based in Dindigul and Ambur, insufficiency of water has caused a setback to farmers cultivating the crop in the nutrient-rich red loamy soil in the block located in between the Pachamalai Hills and Kolli Hills. Complaints of adulteration also abound.

Due to the absence of warehousing facility, the farmers were under a compulsive situation of selling their produce immediately after harvest.

The upcoming godown where the produce could be stored in safe conditions will accord a thrust to expansion of cultivation area, said Tholhappian, functionary of Manvin Farmer Producer Company, which was formed for the purpose of cultivating and marketing the particular variety of rice.

Avoiding middlemen

The godown will not only protect farmers of this variety of rice from middlemen, but also pave way for them to obtain pledge loans after harvest, Mr. Tholhappian said.

Under the scheme of the Department of Agriculture Marketing and Agri Business, farmers can store their produce in the godown operated by Tiruchi Marketing Committee for a maximum period of six months and take pledge loan of 75% of the total value of the produce at reduced interest rates.

This year, the farmers are a relieved lot as spells of rainfall in recent months have improved the ground water availability for cultivation of the paddy variety in a few thousands of acres.

The seed processing centre will place the farmers in a better position as their produce could be sold with a degree of authenticity in the market.

The reputation of the paddy variety took a beating in the market in recent years when it was adulterated with a similar looking but low quality rice grown in West Bengal, Mr. Tholhappian said.

Though seera samba rice is grown in parts of Thanjavur and Nagapattinam as well, the variety grown in Uppilliyapuram has acquired an unrivalled reputation owing to patronage by biriyani restaurant chains.

Use of water flowing down the hills for cultivation of this crop gives it the special taste.

The ability of this variety of rice to absorb large quantities of water without turning mushy makes it ideal for biryani, according to a restaurant manager in Tiruchi city.