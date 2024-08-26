Seeman suggests Deputy CM role for Duraimurugan

The DMK should appoint veteran party leader Duraimurugan as the Deputy Chief Minister, instead of considering Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for the post, said Seeman, chief coordinator of Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), here on Monday.

He told presspersons after a meeting with district party officials in Tiruchi that such a position would be a befitting recognition of Mr. Duraimurugan’s extensive experience and loyalty to the party and Tamil Nadu politics.

Mr. Seeman voiced dissatisfaction with the resolutions from the recent Muthamizh Murugan conference held in Palani and said the event had failed to uphold Tamil identity. “Despite claims of promoting Tamil, we see an increase in the use of Sanskrit words, which contradicts the essence of the Tamil cause. Tamil is absent from religious worship in many HR and CE temples,” he said.

Outlining NTK’s strategy for the 2026 legislative Assembly elections, Mr. Seeman emphasised the party’s efforts to strengthen its grassroots organisation. “We are dividing election tasks by creating groups to manage 100 voters at a time, aiming to solidify our base before the elections,” he said. The party had selected candidates for 50 constituencies and was prepared to contest independently, though alliances with other parties remain a possibility.

Responding to a reporter’s query about recent remarks by BJP State president K. Annamalai regarding AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Mr. Seeman urged political leaders to avoid personal attacks and uncivil discourse. He praised Mr. Palaniswami for his “intelligence” and underscored the need to refrain from making inappropriate political comments.