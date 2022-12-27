Seeman says struggle is being thrust on farmers

December 27, 2022 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - THANJAVUR

Farmers in the State are being forced to put up a fight against injustice meted out to them, according to the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator Seeman.

Talking to the media at Kandiyur near Thiruvaiyaru on Tuesday after interacting with the farmers opposing the Thiruvaiyaru by-pass road project, Mr.Seeman said that farmers were not willingly organising protests but the struggle was being thrust on them.

For instance, at Kandiyur lands of apolitical and hapless farmers alone were acquired for the by-pass road project, he said and added that the project was taken up only to assist sand smuggling by pointing out that there was no public outcry for a by-pass road for Thiruvaiyaru.

Terming the act of destroying live crops by the State government machinery as tyranny, Mr.Seeman asserted that he would lead a protest if the government machinery went ahead with the project after harvesting ‘samba’ paddy cultivated in the fields identified for laying of the 7-km by-pass road through six villages.

As far as the Thanjavur district Thirumandankudi Private Sugar Mill issue, the NTK would not hesitate to stage protests if the State government fails to address it in a manner beneficial to the sugarcane farmers, he said.

He also had a dig at the separate budget for agriculture presented by the present government for the past two years. It was the Pattali Makkal Katchi leader S.Ramadoss who pioneered the concept of presenting the agriculture budget and NTK followed it. The DMK which had ruled the State earlier had not even thought of such a proposal but was keen on executing works that were detrimental to the interests of farmers, he added.

Meanwhile, the relay demonstration of sugarcane cultivators attached to the Thirumandankudi Private Sugar Mill entered 28 th day on Tuesday.

The demonstrators raised slogans in support of their demands by holding ‘firepots’ in their hands claiming that their future was all set to get incinerated if the State government failed to bale them out of the ₹ 300-crore bank loan scam and non-disbursement of overdue cane cost with interest by the mill management.