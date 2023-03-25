ADVERTISEMENT

Seeman booked for unlawful assembly in Tiruchi 

March 25, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - TIRUCHI

N. Sai Charan

Tiruchi City Police have registered a case against Naam Tamilar Katchi chief coordinator Seeman and the party cadre for conducting a public meeting in the city without permission.

Police said that Naam Tamilar Katchi organised a public meeting near Central Bus Stand in Tiruchi on Thursday, demanding the release of Santhan, Robert Payas, Murugan and Jayakumar, life convicts in former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, who were lodged at the Special Camp in Tiruchi. ‘The demonstration was conducted without getting proper permission.

The Cantonment police registered a case against Mr. Seeman and nearly 800 cadre from the party under sections 143 (Punishment for unlawful assembly), 151 (Knowingly joining or continuing in assembly of five or more persons after it has been commanded to disperse), and 283 (Danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation) of the Indian Penal Code.

