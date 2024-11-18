Seeman accuses DMK of having an understanding with BJP

Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman on Monday alleged that the ruling DMK had an understanding with the BJP.

Commenting on the reported statement of Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin that the AIADMK would go with the BJP if there were to be another raid by Central agencies on its party members, Mr. Seeman wondered how come there was no raids against them (the DMK members). He pointed out that raids were conducted on the Chief Ministers of States where the BJP was not in power, including former Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal, Jharkhand Chief Minister and former Telangana Chief Minister Chandrasekara Rao’s daughter Kavitha and wondered how come no such raids were conducted here.

Speaking to journalists at Tiruchi after garlanding the statue of freedom fighter V.O. Chidambaram Pillai on the occasion of his death anniversary, Mr. Seeman said that raids would not be carried out against the DMK as the party had an understanding with the BJP.

Asked whether the ruling DMK had a secret understanding with the BJP, Mr. Seeman alleged that the two parties had close relationship openly. Does Prime Minister Narendra Modi meet BJP Chief Ministers or their Sports Ministers as frequently as he had met Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and his son, he asked.

Even though the BJP did not have an alliance with the DMK, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had released the commemorative coin to mark the birth centenary of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, he pointed out.

Mr. Seeman reiterated that his party would contest the 2026 Assembly elections alone in all the 234 seats as he strongly believed that having an alliance was tantamount to committing suicide. He relied on his own strength in his political journey and this would continue, Mr. Seeman added.