Seeking share in power is not wrong, says Thirumavalvanam

Published - September 15, 2024 09:12 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchifounder Thol. Thirumavalavan on Sunday said there was nothing wrong in parties in an alliance seeking share in power in the State.

Sharing power with the alliance parties has been taking place in national politics since 1977. The BJP had accommodated its coalition parties into the Cabinet even when the party had a majority.

There could be nothing wrong for such thing in Tamil Nadu, and there was nothing wrong in seeking share in power in the State, Mr. Thirumavalavan said when he was asked to comment on the statement of former AIADMK Minister K. Sellur Raju that the people would not accept a coalition government in the State.

In a chat with reporters at the Tiruchi airport, Mr. Thirumavalavan said the VCK had been voicing power for the marginalised people for long. It held a conference in 2016 on this. It should not be construed that the demand, seeking power in the government, was against anyone or threatening anyone. Such a demand was genuine in a democracy. Decentralisation of power was a real democracy, he said.

