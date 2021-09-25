Seed money available for start-ups

The Bharathidasan University Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Career Hub (BECH – RUSA 2.0) has invited proposals for sanction of seed money for start-ups through incubation from students, research scholars, faculty members and potential entrepreneurs.

BECH – RUSA 2.0 would prepare students and stakeholders in basics of entrepreneurship, designing project proposals, research and training and provide them with seed money till they come out with a prototype and become full-fledged entrepreneurs. The main objective of BECH – RUSA 2.0 is to inculcate innovative entrepreneurial skills in the academic curriculum and research at the higher education level.

BECH has trained about 20,000 students from the university departments and various colleges. It is planning to train the students studying in colleges under the jurisdiction of Bharathidasan University in future. BECH – RUSA 2.0 would encourage students doing their undergraduate or postgraduate programmes to become innovative entrepreneurs on completion of their courses. Students will be given an opportunity to avail theme-based projects, post-doctoral fellowships and seed money for start-ups, a university press release said.

Those interested in availing themselves the seed money can apply through the link - http://bechrusa.bdu.ac.in/phd/application_details.php

For more details, contact N. Prasanna, Director (in charge), BECH – RUSA 2.0, on 98949 15061 or e-mail to: npbech@bdu.ac.in