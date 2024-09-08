Security to be stepped up in Tiruchi for Vinayaka idols procession on Monday

Security will be scaled up in Tiruchi on Monday when the Vinayaka idols will be taken in a procession from various places here to be immersed in the Cauvery. The police said over 200 idols kept at public places would be immersed in the northern and southern banks of the Cauvery.

The police have come out with a security plan as per which over 1,500 personnel would be deployed at various places on Monday to ensure that the processions were taken out as per the specified routes.

Pickets would be posted in more than 25 places within the city with a string of surveillance cameras deployed to monitor the movements. The police personnel would be deployed at important junctions, sensitive locations. check posts, and places of worship besides enroute. Surveillance cameras had been installed at the immersion points. Makeshift arrangements had been made along the Cauvery bridge for immersion of idols.

Diversion of vehicles

The Tiruchi City Police has announced diversion of vehicles in view of the Vinayaka idols procession to ease congestion. The traffic diversion will come into effect from 4 p.m. on Monday and will be in place till 6 a.m. on September 10.

Mofussil buses coming from Thuraiyur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, and Cuddalore routes to Chathram bus stand in the city will go via new Kollidam bridge, check post 6, Tiruvanaikoil trunk road, Tiruvanaikoil junction, and drop passengers at Mambazha Salai junction. In the return direction, these buses will go via Amma Mandapam Road, Srirangam old bus stand, Gandhi Road, Tiruvanaikoil junction, Tiruvanaikoil trunk road, check post 6 and new Kollidam bridge.

Buses from Lalgudi, Samayapuram, Manachanallur and Vathalai to the Chathram bus stand will come via new Kollidam bridge, check post 6, Tiruvanaikoil trunk road, Tiruvanaikoil junction and drop passengers at Mambazha Salai junction. In the return direction, these buses will proceed via Amma Mandapam road, Srirangam old bus stand, Gandhi road, Tiruvanaikoil junction, Tiruvanaikoil trunk road, check post 6 and new Kollidam bridge.

City buses bound for Srirangam from Chathram bus stand will proceed via Karur bypass, K.T. Junction, Sastri Road, Anna Nagar Uzhavar Sandhai, MGR statue, Court junction, Head Post office junction, TVS Tollgate, Palpannai, Chennai bypass, Sanjeevi Nagar junction, K.K. Salai, Tiruvanaikoil overbridge, Mambazha Salai, Amma Mandapam Road and reach Srirangam old bus stand. In the return direction, these buses will go via Gandhi Road, Tiruvanaikoil junction and Chennai bypass to reach Chathram Bus Stand.

Buses bound for Tiruverumbur and Thuvakudi from Chathram bus stand will go via Karur bypass, K.T. Junction, Sastri Road, Uzhavar Sandhai, Court Junction, Head Post office junction, TVS Tollgate and Palpannai and return back in the same direction to the Chathram bus stand.

Heavy vehicles and freight carriers from Coimbatore and Karur routes to Thanjavur and Pudukottai will be diverted at Kulithalai Cauvery bridge and proceed via Musiri, Kollidam tollgate, Chennai bypass, and Palpannai and head towards Thanjavur. Those vehicles proceeding to Pudukottai will go via TVS Tollgate.

Heavy vehicles and freight carriers proceeding towards Karur from Thanjavur and Pudukottai routes will go via Palpannai, Chennai Bypass, Kollidam Tollgate, Musiri and Kulithalai, a police press release said.

