Security stepped up in Srirangam

The police will put in place comprehensive security arrangements for the Vaikunta Ekadasi festival at the Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple from December 26 to January 16.

The highlight of the festival is the opening of the ‘Paramapadhavaasal’ in the early hours on January 6. Around 4,000 police personnel would be deployed in the temple and its surroundings to check offences, maintain order and regulate vehicular movements in the town. Strength would be augmented by drafting additional manpower from other districts.

Commissioner of Police V. Varadharaju on Wednesday inaugurated a temporary police outpost inside which a couple of big LED television sets have been installed. They are connected with a slew of cameras put up at vantage locations within the temple premises.

Watch towers would be established at 11 locations in the temple’s surroundings. Nine places have been identified for parking of vehicles including Neduntheru mandhai, Moolathoppu, opposite Yatri Nivas, around teppakulam and opposite the Singaperumal temple. Separate parking lots have been created for four-wheelers and two-wheelers. A fleet of 12 ambulances would be stationed at the four important ‘Veedhis’ to deal with any medical emergency case.

A total number of 117 cameras have been installed inside the temple in addition to 24 cameras covering four ‘Uthira’ streets. Speed dome cameras have been installed at the three gopurams of the temple and 11 cameras fitted along the stretch from Renga Renga gopuram to Rajagopuram. As many as 45 cameras have been fixed at key spots along the stretches from Mambazha Salai to Rajagopuram and from Rajagopuram to Devi theatre junction.

Arrangements have been made to monitor movements in the CCTV camera control room set up in front of the Srirangam police station. The control room is connected to the surveillance cameras put up at various locations. A press release said big LED and LCD television sets would be installed at 21 locations for the benefit of the devotees to watch the festival.

Public address system would be established at 73 places to convey important information the public. Dedicated mobile numbers have been provided to the police outpost inside the temple.