Security stepped up in government hospitals in Tiruchi, Pudukottai, and Karur

The attack on a doctor at the Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital in Chennai on Sunday has prompted the police to step up security at the government hospitals in Tiruchi, Pudukottai, and Karur districts.

Police have been deployed on round-the-clock duty at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi from Sunday night onwards as a sequel to the Chennai incident.

In addition to personnel attached to the Tiruchi police, manpower has been drawn from the Tamil Nadu Special Police (TSP) and the Armed Reserve Police for deployment at the Tiruchi government hospital where patients come from various parts of Tiruchi district for treatment.

Twelve police personnel, including 10 from the TSP, would be deployed in every shift at the hospital, said police sources and added that frisking would be done whenever there was a suspicion.

The police have been deployed at the Government Hospital in Srirangam, which includes those from the Armed Reserve besides at the ESI hospital in Tiruchi. The jurisdictional Inspector of Police and the Assistant Commissioner of Police of the range concerned would be supervising the arrangements.

Patrol vehicles would make rounds inside the hospitals at periodic intervals. The sources said surveillance cameras had been installed at the government hospitals in Tiruchi and Srirangam. Steps have been taken at the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital (PMCH) to tighten vigil.

Pickets have been posted at the hospital headed by an Inspector of Police. Over 170 surveillance cameras have been installed within the premises of the PMCH where there was provision of lighting arrangements as well. Police personnel have been deployed in shifts at the Government Medical College Hospital in Karur and in other government hospital in the district, the sources added.

