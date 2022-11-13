Security stepped up at the special camp for foreign nationals in Tiruchi

Police personnel have been deployed at the entrance of the special camp for foreign nationals in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

ADVERTISEMENT

Security has been stepped up at the special camp for foreign nationals in the Tiruchi central prison complex as four of the six freed convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case have been accommodated here.

The four convicts — Murugan, Jayakumar, Suthenthiraraja alias Santhan and Robert Payas — are Sri Lankan nationals, who had entered India without passports and visas.

Upon receiving an official intimation from the Foreigners Regional Registration Office of the Bureau of Immigration, Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, along with City Commissioner of Police G. Karthikeyan, visited the special camp on Saturday and inspected the shelters, where the freed convicts were to be accommodated. They were brought here late on Saturday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Kumar told The Hindu that they would be housed separately and not along with the other foreigners. They would be kept in the camp until the Public Department issued the deportation order.