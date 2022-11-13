Security stepped up at the special camp for foreign nationals in Tiruchi

The four convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case are housed separately, says Collector Pradeep Kumar

The Hindu Bureau TIRUCHI
November 13, 2022 16:48 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Police personnel have been deployed at the entrance of the special camp for foreign nationals in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

ADVERTISEMENT

Security has been stepped up at the special camp for foreign nationals in the Tiruchi central prison complex as four of the six freed convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case have been accommodated here.

The four convicts — Murugan, Jayakumar, Suthenthiraraja alias Santhan and Robert Payas — are Sri Lankan nationals, who had entered India without passports and visas.

Upon receiving an official intimation from the Foreigners Regional Registration Office of the Bureau of Immigration, Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, along with City Commissioner of Police G. Karthikeyan, visited the special camp on Saturday and inspected the shelters, where the freed convicts were to be accommodated. They were brought here late on Saturday night.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Kumar told The Hindu that they would be housed separately and not along with the other foreigners. They would be kept in the camp until the Public Department issued the deportation order.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app