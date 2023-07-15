ADVERTISEMENT

Security-related issues of Tiruchi airport discussed at meeting

July 15, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Commissioner of Police, Tiruchi City, M. Sathiya Priya supervising the anti-hijack drill during the Aerodrome Committee meeting held at Tiruchi International Airport on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Aerodrome Committee of Tiruchi International Airport was convened on Saturday with various stakeholders to review and discuss security-related issues at the airport and its surrounding areas.

Chaired by M. Sathiya Priya, Commissioner of Police, Tiruchi City, who is also the Chairperson of the Aerodrome Committee, the meeting saw the participation of Airport Director P. Subramani, officials from the Airports Authority of India, City Police, Central Industrial Security Force, Indian Air Force, and Customs and Intelligence.

Ms. Sathiya Priya told The Hindu that the Committee held a discussion on the security arrangements in and around the airport, joint patrolling by the Central Industrial Security Force and city police in the airport area. The city police would also step up vigil at the entry and exit check posts to prevent smuggling of goods.

She said during the last meeting, that the city police had suggested a few modifications in the security arrangements, including the installation of surveillance cameras in a few grey areas to monitor the movement of passengers, and placed a request to the Airports Authority of India. Accordingly, cameras were fixed in those identified spots and the isolation bay was also shifted to a different place for security purposes.

Regarding encroachment removal near the airport, the Commissioner said that the revenue department had already chalked out a plan and the police would work with them. The Commissioner of Police also supervised a anti-hijack drill held at the airport to thwart terrorist attacks.

