Security-related issues discussed at Aerodrome Committee meeting

January 31, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Aerodrome Committee meeting held at the international airport here on Tuesday discussed security-related issues and other aspects. 

Presided over by Commissioner of Police, Tiruchi, M. Sathiya Priya the meeting was attended by Tiruchi Airport Director P. Subramani and other stakeholders. 

Augmentation of security mechanisms, joint patrolling by Central Industrial Security Force and City Police in the airport area and aspects connected with anti-hijack mock drills and drills to thwart terrorist attack were discussed during the meeting, said police sources. 

